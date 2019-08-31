Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shares Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 15,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The hedge fund held 30,951 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 15,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 229,238 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 270,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.85 million, up from 251,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 208,601 shares. Park Natl Oh has 3,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Com reported 4,924 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alphaone Invest Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). First Tru Lp owns 66,843 shares. Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Forest Hill Cap Ltd has invested 4.13% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Lc has 12,671 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,260 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 4,387 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 33,597 shares to 31,515 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 21,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,373 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 1,000 IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares with value of $75,250 were bought by Maples Ricky E. On Thursday, March 14 the insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,083 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 2.81% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Co Ny reported 676,437 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 92,897 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested in 3.18% or 24.60 million shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 228,501 shares. Srb Corporation holds 1.75 million shares. New England Rech And Mgmt stated it has 14,934 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,503 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 6,075 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Navellier Associates owns 15,209 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 111,597 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3.29% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares to 231,794 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).