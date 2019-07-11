Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Holding by $498,771; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position Has Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 44,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $349.4. About 317,747 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McVey Richard M sold $4.42 million worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 20,000 shares. Steinhardt John had sold 3,187 shares worth $687,181.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 39,038 shares to 136,184 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 20,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,589 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.