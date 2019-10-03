Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Boosted Position; Heritage Finl (HFWA) Shares Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Stake

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 81,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl (HFWA) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 56,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 326,295 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 382,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Heritage Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 154,993 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Lc holds 5.28% or 1.38 million shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 953 shares. 11.18M are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 384,300 shares. Mendel Money Management holds 5.81% or 45,341 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.14% or 64,383 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shufro Rose Ltd reported 116,395 shares stake. Sigma Planning holds 1.05% or 152,704 shares. Pennsylvania Communications has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Invs owns 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,938 shares. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 115,553 shares or 2.64% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Financial Announces CEO Succession Plan – PR Newswire” published on July 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2013 – NASDAQ” on May 07, 2013. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Intl Nv by 96,097 shares to 137,288 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).