Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $4.10 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2,544 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.70M, down from 6,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 526,854 shares. Amarillo Bancshares has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 823,228 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 1.65 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 8.10M shares. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 4.69M shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,542 are owned by Strategic Advisors Lc. Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik reported 14,536 shares stake. S&T Comml Bank Pa has 61,014 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Charter Communication reported 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Limited Liability Adv invested in 15,397 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 212,099 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,421 shares. Strategic Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerset owns 14,976 shares. Systematic Finance Management LP invested in 0.14% or 38,691 shares. Ar Asset Inc holds 2.9% or 74,414 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,200 shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company holds 20,851 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 1.5% or 203,085 shares. Greatmark Invest Incorporated holds 10,674 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel reported 40,449 shares. Schroder Investment Management invested in 0.6% or 3.58 million shares. Mcrae Capital Incorporated holds 0.24% or 5,572 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 11,328 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 4,237 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $4.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 1,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).