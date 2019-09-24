Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Holding by $849,901

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 279,680 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47 million, down from 292,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 18.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 10.41M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 611 shares to 15,175 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwest Invest Counselors Llc holds 3.97% or 80,306 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp, New York-based fund reported 933,522 shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated invested in 51,541 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,821 shares. Horan Cap Lc holds 3.68% or 40,868 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Llc reported 63,637 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.54% or 100,000 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 5,275 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Prns has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 1.11M shares or 4.96% of the stock. Causeway Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

