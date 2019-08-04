Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Karp Capital Management Boosted Position; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Bronson Point Management Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Position

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.74 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. The insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06M.