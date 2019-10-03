Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Raised Position by $49.88 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Its Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $161.77 Million as Stock Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 20.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 42.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 4,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221.78M, down from 9,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 271,272 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 98,452 shares to 98,605 shares, valued at $15.75 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 953,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.43 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 205,000 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.