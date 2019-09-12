Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Cut Its Position by $380,513; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Holding by $979,200

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 134,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 137,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518,000, down from 7,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4 EUROS FROM 3.8 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 67,738 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Orrstown holds 345 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Capital Ca owns 2,530 shares. Maple Capital accumulated 29,500 shares. 217 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,706 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank has 0.53% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 573,355 shares. King Luther reported 0% stake. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock owns 21.32M shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0.04% or 1.05 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 286,650 shares. Conning invested in 0.04% or 5,712 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.80 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 1,797 shares to 146,927 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guild Inc reported 8,600 shares. Michigan-based Aspen Management has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 6.1% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 14.33M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh stated it has 54,442 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 1.98M shares. 6,414 are owned by Td Lc. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 126,882 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,057 shares. Security Tru Com owns 86,224 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Court Place Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,430 shares. Bragg holds 148,963 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Inc reported 3.12% stake. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.