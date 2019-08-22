Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ithaka Group Increased Holding by $5.14 Million; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increased Its International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $1.80 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 9.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 1.21 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,762 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 134,375 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 18,319 shares. Monarch Management Inc stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers National Bank holds 44,916 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,880 were accumulated by Accuvest Global Advisors. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. 510,000 are owned by Trb Advisors L P. 111,134 are held by Greenwood Capital Ltd. Hengehold Mngmt Lc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,218 shares. Greystone Managed accumulated 1.53% or 219,335 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 10,342 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Services reported 147,359 shares stake.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 6,987 shares to 119 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,402 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

