Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $3.04 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 52,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,606 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 109,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 1.05 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,715 shares to 18,227 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 53,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 14.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $469.44 million for 7.12 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.41% EPS growth.

