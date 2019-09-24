Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Increased Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $483,574

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 82,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS TOLD FDA ABOUT ONE PATIENT WITH PML, ONE PROBABLE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.01 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 18.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Cap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Natl Bank Dept invested in 104,287 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,338 shares. Mairs Power Inc stated it has 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership holds 11.12 million shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has 38,275 shares. Horrell Capital Management has 2,510 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benin Management reported 65,770 shares. Twin Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 448,607 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 525,513 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.89% or 15,270 shares. Icm Asset Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 203,215 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Company holds 50,290 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio.

