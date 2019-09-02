Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Position by $7.44 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Keybank National Association Has Raised Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 6,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 686,757 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.42 million, up from 680,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

