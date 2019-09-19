Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Holding

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 20,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55M, down from 144,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Corporation La holds 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,778 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29.44 million shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability holds 89,553 shares. Contravisory Management holds 30,427 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,806 shares. Curbstone Financial Corp invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Iberiabank accumulated 1.05% or 54,454 shares. Covington Cap has 0.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Managemnt has 12,129 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal owns 77,239 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 256,213 shares. Moreover, First United Savings Bank Trust has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.29 million were reported by Chilton Limited Liability Company. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0.3% or 6,642 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 80,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 159,804 shares. 491,000 are held by Fir Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10 invested in 3.49% or 120,138 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6,352 shares to 188,378 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 79,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).