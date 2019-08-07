Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Cut Stake by $412,659; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Value Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Upped by $2.21 Million Its Holding

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 4.92M shares traded or 102.94% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,028 shares to 194,547 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated reported 38,898 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.41% or 108,449 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 3,871 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 2.8% or 96.18 million shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management LP reported 253,403 shares. 1.75 million are held by Comerica Savings Bank. 16.04M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc holds 511,347 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore invested in 3,437 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 1.12% or 8,100 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,950 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.1% or 643 shares. 26,757 are owned by Ami Investment.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 306,773 shares to 90,264 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,147 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).