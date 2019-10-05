Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Raised Position; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 7,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 9,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 816,816 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 721.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Serv Of America accumulated 3.78% or 191,475 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 68,746 shares. Moreover, Independent has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,530 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak reported 19,234 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv has 5.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 247,158 shares. Century Cos holds 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17.63 million shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 666 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,228 shares. Zuckerman Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 859,988 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 400,566 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Liability.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares to 89,001 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,131 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5,697 shares to 6,298 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.82M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 27,000 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.49% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 8,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Rockland Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,481 shares. Bancshares holds 0% or 5,069 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 20,942 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 127,419 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 597,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 91,478 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nomura holds 51,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,406 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 6,831 shares.

