Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hound Partners Upped Holding; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lowered Its Position

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 2.36 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.98 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.12% or 53,100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.05% or 30,019 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has 630,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cadence Management reported 26,478 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 69,975 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Inv Advsr owns 10,935 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 54,000 shares. Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Essex stated it has 23,082 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,771 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 36 shares. M&R Mngmt reported 6,251 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 54,784 shares. Moreover, Mairs & Pwr has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 335,059 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $120.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.