Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hound Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $2.63 Million; As A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Upped by $534,378 Its Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video)

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spc holds 1.12% or 44,546 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Inv Management invested in 16,757 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Omers Administration Corporation has invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advsr Llc invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Llc owns 24,593 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Com reported 9,746 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,685 shares. Cap Investment Of America accumulated 199,365 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 8.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,956 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has 3.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 174,995 shares. Lagoda Invest Mngmt Lp has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares to 169,703 shares, valued at $76.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 335,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).