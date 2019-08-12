Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $19.52 Million; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Cut Stake in Five Below (FIVE) by $2.03 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.16. About 653,196 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital stated it has 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,420 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.41 million shares. Parnassus Ca holds 4.69M shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 123,038 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,964 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 131,340 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 90,714 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Putnam Invs Lc accumulated 16.55M shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 8.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.23 million shares. Taconic Capital Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1.97M shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. 31.62M are owned by Dodge Cox.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.18% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 839,142 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 40,039 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4,658 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,435 shares. 3,856 are held by Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares invested in 101,559 shares. 4,042 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited. Wasatch Advsrs Inc accumulated 1.41M shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 32,031 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 0.01% or 87,486 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 800,403 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Twin Tree Lp owns 10,510 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.