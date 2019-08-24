Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position; Hennessy Advisors Upped Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Com (PEG) as Share Value Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (PEG) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 423,490 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, up from 410,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 40,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

