Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Its Holding by $430,560 as Stock Rose; Carlson Capital Management Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 15.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.9. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Management Inc invested in 260,132 shares or 12.79% of the stock. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 68,403 shares or 7.66% of the stock. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Qv Investors Inc has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Services Inc has 4.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr holds 9,789 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates holds 4.26% or 224,592 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 28,607 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Inc Limited accumulated 22,950 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,284 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.13M shares or 4.36% of the stock. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.1% or 4,466 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 45,018 shares. 27,778 are owned by Cognios Capital Llc.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 34,432 shares to 371,994 shares, valued at $66.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt Company reported 1,992 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited reported 12,127 shares. St Germain D J has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 484 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Origin Asset Llp holds 2.48% or 16,629 shares. 15,667 were reported by Meritage Mgmt. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Comm accumulated 25,270 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.83% or 1,066 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 357,931 shares. Clough Capital LP owns 4.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,319 shares. Murphy Management invested in 9,239 shares or 2.51% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru holds 7,070 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 50,000 shares. Bar Harbor reported 280 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.