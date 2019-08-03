Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Its Position by $430,560; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Has Increased Its Position by $3.36 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 93,107 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Cim Lc has invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Gibson Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 3.24 million shares. Nbt Bank N A holds 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 80,637 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv, a Maine-based fund reported 6,262 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,369 shares. Mcrae Cap owns 14,995 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Investment Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,653 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,318 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis accumulated 0% or 4,041 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc invested in 6.45% or 78,215 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 559,545 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 37,287 shares. 44,916 are held by Farmers Bancorporation. 528,558 were accumulated by Personal Cap. Pinnacle Hldg Limited holds 0% or 21,459 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,878 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 8.29% or 803,898 shares in its portfolio. Summit Securities Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 41.42M shares. Quantum Management, a California-based fund reported 11,530 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 1.05 million shares stake. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 3,266 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has 511,347 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Lc holds 0.07% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).