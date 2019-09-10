Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Commerce Bank Upped Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 27,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 469,587 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.18M, up from 442,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.47M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,052 shares to 6,663 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,780 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

