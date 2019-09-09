Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered by $1.95 Million Its Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 15.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 1.88 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.31% or 9,178 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northern Trust holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 20.94M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 82,704 are owned by Fagan. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 296,614 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 506 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 43 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 229,915 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 297,990 shares. Mengis Cap Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,538 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested 1.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares to 49,596 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 4.05% or 153,986 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 97,564 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners has 3.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.48 million shares. Clough Partners LP stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 75,810 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Navellier Inc has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Capital Fincl Advisers holds 0.95% or 1.14M shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company stated it has 504,921 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 3.79% or 364,093 shares. 218,138 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Company. Sit Inv Assoc reported 574,152 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Muhlenkamp And Inc holds 126,476 shares. Driehaus Cap holds 8,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.