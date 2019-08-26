Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreased Stake by $478,530; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Holding in Nordson (NDSN) by $408,144 as Share Value Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.38. About 5,530 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

