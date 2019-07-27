Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cut Holding; Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Prtn Lc has invested 5.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital Management has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 30,000 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Harbour Mgmt Lc invested in 6.63% or 76,163 shares. Ckw Fincl reported 1,720 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 133,527 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Associates has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,353 shares. First Manhattan reported 5.93M shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverhead Cap Mgmt owns 268,209 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Com has 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,661 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Finance has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv stated it has 134,523 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 19,116 shares to 61,052 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59M. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. The insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 1,278 shares. First Trust LP holds 3.76M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 200,025 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 109,547 shares stake. S&Co Incorporated reported 3,898 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 84,097 shares or 0.54% of the stock. National Bank & Trust reported 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.25M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4,932 shares. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Ltd reported 2.09 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Co holds 0.03% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. 387,603 are held by Hhr Asset Limited Liability. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 109,137 shares.