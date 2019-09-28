Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Chevron (CVX) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,880 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 4,774 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 15,453 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc holds 37,043 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Management Inc invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 460,006 shares. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Company holds 9,189 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 0.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deprince Race And Zollo has 342,693 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com holds 2.08% or 529,731 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 1.55 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 223,311 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Stearns Services Gp invested in 22,102 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,573 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 17,656 shares. Jbf Incorporated reported 180,000 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,197 were reported by Valley National Advisers. Bonness has 56,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willingdon Wealth reported 8.24% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 327,739 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 1.45% or 512,008 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,275 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 4.83% stake. Nomura Hldg holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 758,269 shares. 1,868 are held by Kopp Ltd. Woodstock reported 223,778 shares.