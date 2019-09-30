Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Lowered Stake; Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Stake as Stock Declined

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 91,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Management owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7,096 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.10M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 78,383 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,579 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Nomura has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 111,485 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 223,013 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 26,445 shares. 533,614 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Republic Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,794 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Macquarie Group stated it has 34,400 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 260,719 were accumulated by Venor Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares to 51,201 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 7,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel owns 5.95 million shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,762 shares. National Bank Of America De has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horseman Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.33% or 15,600 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 203,437 shares. California-based Scharf Invests Ltd has invested 7.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ww Asset reported 544,313 shares. Zweig owns 174,221 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Montecito Bankshares And holds 1.8% or 44,399 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Corp has 328,790 shares. Coho Partners Ltd accumulated 8,521 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 3,262 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa reported 42,105 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,929 shares.