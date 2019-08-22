Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $881,595 as Share Value Rose; Hollencrest Securities Cut Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $558,920 as Share Value Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 350,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, down from 358,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.