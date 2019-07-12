Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $390,780; Community Trust & Investment Co Position In Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Was Has Upped

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 11.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 1.19M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were accumulated by Country Retail Bank. Oakbrook Ltd Com holds 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 35,790 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 165,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William Co Il holds 0.73% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1.58 million shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.75% or 74,317 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,355 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated owns 251,342 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc accumulated 7,596 shares. Ent Services Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 603 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 19 shares. Aspen Management invested in 0.5% or 9,335 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.43M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 2.96M shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 25,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 43.13 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.83% or 10,952 shares. South Street Advsrs Llc has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,452 shares. Capstone Inv Lc holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,017 shares. Davidson Advisors holds 391,648 shares. Schulhoff Inc accumulated 13,209 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 752,203 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership accumulated 0.91% or 551,246 shares. Woodstock holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,950 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 334,023 shares. 53,000 were accumulated by Mu Limited. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp reported 161,304 shares.

