Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 27.71 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc holds 35,087 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 14,219 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 3.04M shares. Van Eck owns 283,866 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Lc holds 3,540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 56,161 were reported by Hwg Limited Partnership. Somerville Kurt F invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 92,049 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd holds 0.07% or 25,835 shares in its portfolio. 162,592 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. Etrade Management Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,890 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 89,496 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

