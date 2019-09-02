Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gruss & Co Boosted Its Holding by $1.05 Million; James Investment Research Has Cut Its Stake in Navient (NAVI) as Stock Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 59,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 57,035 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 116,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.24M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Made by AFL-CIO Reserve Fund and the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 29/03/2018 – CFTC: Comment for Orders and Other Announcements 83 FR 11507 – From: Stephen J. O’Connell Organization(s): Navient; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $128.99 million for 5.59 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 20,019 shares to 255,788 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Incorporated (NYSE:WMT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

