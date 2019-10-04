Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Grimes & Company Lowered Holding by $1.69 Million; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, down from 170,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 13.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6448. About 81,475 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 3,984 shares to 89,708 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap Advsr owns 541,218 shares. Hrt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 23,980 shares. Page Arthur B reported 3.89% stake. Decatur reported 260,291 shares stake. Ameriprise has invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 1.38% or 27,223 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 193,507 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt owns 4,000 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.30M shares. New York-based Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley holds 2.14% or 59.91M shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 766,391 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.