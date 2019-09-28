Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Cut Its Position by $371,602 as Share Value Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Increased Stake

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,257 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, down from 113,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4,945 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc. by 3,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.39% or 84,500 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Capital accumulated 56,500 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Foster Motley holds 2.8% or 149,042 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj holds 52,660 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Lc invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 9.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.73 million shares. Rwwm stated it has 7.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Partners Limited holds 0.03% or 8,521 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 111,901 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 89,056 shares. Denali Advisors Llc invested in 3,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Northstar has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

