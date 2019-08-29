Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Stake by $1.10 Million; Blue Harbour Group LP Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Trimmed by $40.50 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 219,821 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.22. About 12.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 4,591 shares to 4,780 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 27,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,502 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt owns 33,564 shares. 235,828 were accumulated by Capwealth Limited Liability. Mathes Co reported 37,173 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 10,055 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.32% or 167,211 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Df Dent Inc has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 10,056 shares in its portfolio. Windward Mngmt Communication Ca has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank Association Oh owns 3.77 million shares. Brown Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,813 shares. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,121 shares. 43.07M were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 1.50 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,193 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 6,672 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.32M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Teachers Retirement stated it has 56,205 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 440,665 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 91,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kepos Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 227,334 shares. Blackrock has 3.08 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 372,589 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.32% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,134 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Play in the Face of Continued Economic Unclarity – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Danger looms for stocks deep into next year, investor Jack Ablin warns – CNBC” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla’s Musk, Alibaba’s Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.