Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) by $33.30 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 14.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 640,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.71M, down from 11.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 73,968 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares to 100,491 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.89M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares were bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

