Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Upped Its Position by $3.51 Million; Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Position Maintained by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 145,139 shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt Intll invested in 122,170 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Mai Capital Management has 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,109 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 483,598 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,003 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,992 shares. Arbor Advsrs Ltd Com owns 9,123 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.25M shares. Panagora Asset holds 5.50M shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Rnc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 140,345 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Lc owns 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,000 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

