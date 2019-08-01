Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Increased Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Etrade Capital Management Cut Its Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 28,333 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 38,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 8,663 shares to 418,810 shares, valued at $64.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66M for 15.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.