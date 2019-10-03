Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose While Nomura Holdings Has Boosted Its Position

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 336,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.98M, up from 332,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 723,709 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG)

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 77,900 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 16,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,766 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,376 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 108,777 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 318,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 8,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,985 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 45,148 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0% stake. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.33% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bridges Management Inc holds 2,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv has 431,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jane Street Gp Ltd Com owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,510 shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Company accumulated 2,773 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,106 are held by Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv. Park National Oh invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Llc reported 62.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.78M shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. Atika Management Lc has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 198,410 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.11% or 1,935 shares. 10,138 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W And Ca. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 19.79M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Madrona Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,207 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins holds 2.72M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Invsts Management Corporation reported 368,828 shares. Harvey Ltd Co reported 18,085 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.