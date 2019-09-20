Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $8.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose While S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed by $5.50 Million Its Position

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 9.25 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Next Group Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18 shares. 283,582 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Adirondack Trust holds 2,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 253,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 98,201 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 424,207 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 24,320 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 272,609 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Davenport & Ltd Company holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 41,966 shares. Architects holds 2,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.33 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc has 22,172 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 22,751 shares. Davis holds 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,613 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Investors has 5.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94.79 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1.27% or 126,882 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 4,215 shares. Novare Capital Limited Company has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Mgmt Partners Limited has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 261,306 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual invested in 2.72M shares or 4.35% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 1.43 million shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 21.81 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 15,270 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.