Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Cut Position; Blb&B Advisors Upped Visa (V) Holding by $606,528

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 142,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 67,935 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 64,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co has 18,903 shares. Smith Salley & stated it has 79,465 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 120,825 shares. Harvey Inv Lc invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 13,038 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Research And Mgmt Co accumulated 0.01% or 210 shares. 1,300 are held by Drexel Morgan &. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 2.17% or 409,076 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 43,751 shares. Automobile Association has invested 1.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 5.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.91 million shares. Qs Lc owns 78,887 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,836 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,136 shares to 178,175 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,222 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.96% or 104,545 shares. Aspen Inv, Michigan-based fund reported 26,501 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 43,046 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Llc reported 40,391 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 25,113 shares. Moreover, Graham Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 162,124 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 245,705 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 3.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brouwer Janachowski Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,572 shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. Weiss Multi holds 111,700 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Horrell Mngmt accumulated 2,510 shares. Marathon has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,948 shares to 32,568 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).