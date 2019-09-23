Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Position by $944,300 as Share Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $4.40 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 31,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial stated it has 65,223 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc reported 158,333 shares stake. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,723 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 2.06% stake. Athena Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D has 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.52M were reported by Maverick. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 3.04% or 2.95 million shares. Atlas Browninc holds 22,172 shares. Barr E S & Company holds 0.13% or 9,978 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 1.08% or 42,171 shares. Family stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 70,674 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Company reported 31,563 shares. Ci reported 2.44 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.