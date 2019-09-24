Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Founders Financial Securities Has Raised Position; Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.91M, down from 41,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $24.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 10.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 193,499 shares to 143,102 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 43,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport &, Virginia-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Provident Tru reported 5,862 shares. Lynch And In invested 6.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcmillion Capital holds 6.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 92,048 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage has 10,699 shares. Moreover, Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Mngmt has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj stated it has 52,660 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Retirement Planning Gp has 2,386 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,470 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 1.97 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Llc reported 4.54% stake. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 20,277 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 33,866 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Cypress Capital Gp reported 0.68% stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,997 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Lau Associates Limited Com holds 742 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 133 were reported by Cahill Financial. Raymond James Tru Na holds 7,890 shares. Noven Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10 invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 2.12M shares. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 24,766 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 79,101 shares.