Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Upped by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 2.65M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 10.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares to 23,576 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 1 of Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Trial Met Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,805 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com owns 37,581 shares. Altavista Wealth Management owns 9,658 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 2.54M shares. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,919 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 34,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 101,700 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Limited. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). West Chester Cap Advisors owns 14,301 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 1.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sphera Funds Management Limited reported 3.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,321 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Agf Invs America reported 32,488 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 887,985 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Co. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.55% or 6,239 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 9.41M shares. Mirador Prns Lp holds 0.88% or 13,822 shares. Sit Investment Assocs holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,152 shares. 949,518 were reported by Cannell Peter B & Co. Bb&T accumulated 978,034 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 744,695 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.49% or 50,914 shares. Rwwm reported 253,956 shares or 8.92% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 38,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lesa Sroufe And Com invested in 3.03% or 30,047 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.21% stake. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com owns 365,961 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.