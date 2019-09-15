Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $331,680

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 12,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 210,153 shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 139,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CVGW shares while 54 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.33 million shares or 4.28% more from 14.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 116,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 24,298 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 101,630 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 2,775 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.78% or 270,335 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 5,229 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability reported 10,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Advisory Networks Ltd Co holds 243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. invested 0.31% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Co has invested 2.4% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calavo (CVGW) Now – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Calavo Growers Turns In a Surprising Fourth-Quarter Loss – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Limoneira Company Undervalued? – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calavo Growers: Buy For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,686 shares to 31,995 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 75,687 shares to 142,626 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (XLU) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Co has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 259,341 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Moore Mngmt Lp holds 0.47% or 150,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 4.98% or 28,000 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 3.14M shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd stated it has 5.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Money invested in 0.05% or 1,661 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.56% or 57,083 shares. First Business Fincl Inc holds 0.27% or 11,561 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 414,445 shares or 5.12% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 45,096 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.47% or 20,075 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Capital reported 1.94% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.