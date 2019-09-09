Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Position by $138.65 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Charter Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $489,888

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599.46 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 49,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership owns 1.45 million shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Limited Company reported 2,700 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,665 were accumulated by Apriem Advisors. Moreover, Patten Gru has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,669 shares. 6,775 are owned by Private Mgmt Gru. Cap Counsel invested in 2.43% or 56,042 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 13,566 shares. American Group Inc holds 1.47% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Services Of America invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bokf Na holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 478,511 shares. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.97M shares. Ipswich Management Company Inc invested in 4% or 103,858 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $279.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eastern Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Advisors Limited Ltd reported 0% stake. Gfs Ltd invested 2.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 523,724 shares. London Comm Of Virginia has 2.8% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Community National Bank Na accumulated 30,761 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,473 shares. Chilton Inv Com Llc stated it has 31,676 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer reported 119,790 shares. Waverton Inv Management Ltd invested in 28,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,116 shares. Shayne & Lc has 64,113 shares. 189,371 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.