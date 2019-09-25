Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $846,013 as Market Valuation Rose; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Raised Its Holding

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 80,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 1.42M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 11,320 shares. Principal Gru Inc holds 423,823 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 94,030 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 16,000 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Private Gp holds 0.68% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 638,088 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Company, California-based fund reported 90,966 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 505,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 21,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.27 million were accumulated by Redwood Cap Lc. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 60,598 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 10,500 shares. First Personal Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.