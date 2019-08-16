Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Position by $1.54 Million; Aviva Plc Increases Position in Jd Com (JD)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 48,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 231,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 182,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 7.05 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 7.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,336 shares to 563,875 shares, valued at $107.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,516 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).