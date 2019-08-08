Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Barclays Plc Increased Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $2.94 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 4377.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 61,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 62,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.40M shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 17.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 959,809 shares to 728,291 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (Put) (NYSE:FUN) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 35,908 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. West Family Incorporated stated it has 42,400 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,025 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 2.46% stake. Cardinal Cap Management has 80,894 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 22,839 shares or 4.29% of the stock. Violich Capital Inc owns 225,382 shares for 6.74% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.33 million shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 28,324 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 15,209 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,375 shares. 32,894 were accumulated by Liberty Capital Mngmt.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.