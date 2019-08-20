Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Holder Kellner Capital Has Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,646 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 15,801 shares. York Management Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 422,395 shares. Amer Ins Company Tx invested in 43,160 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.02% or 116,803 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Plc invested in 0.11% or 1.08 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp owns 700,693 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 982,243 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 51,154 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1St Source Savings Bank accumulated 12,464 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Natl Pension Service has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,083 shares. Strategic Ser has 64,137 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 62,743 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. S&Co has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 266,623 were accumulated by Finemark Fincl Bank And. Prudential has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 260 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust Communications. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,550 were reported by Weybosset Rech & Limited. Bath Savings Trust invested in 49,043 shares. Allen Operations Limited Co invested in 6,683 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Madison invested in 290,504 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Skytop Mgmt accumulated 4.42% or 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.