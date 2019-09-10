Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Celgene (Call) (CELG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Cut by $23.50 Million Its Position

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 975,328 are owned by Swedbank. Exane Derivatives owns 1,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Telemus Ltd Liability holds 13,982 shares. Hikari accumulated 35,370 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 0.37% stake. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 16,333 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.28% or 566,346 shares. C Grp A S has 97,986 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,140 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust holds 6,951 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.04% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 3,100 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd by 400,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $79.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc invested in 57,319 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 458,108 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43.07 million shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Amarillo Bank & Trust has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Advsr has 290,342 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 5.41M shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,730 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited reported 19,090 shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc owns 2.90 million shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Lc holds 8,283 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 2.65% or 228,182 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & accumulated 580,778 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.